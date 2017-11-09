Work on Conway's Main Street bridge scheduled for early 2019

A Hawaii woman will reunite with her long lost father who she hasn’t seen in 60 years in North Myrtle Beach Nov. 18.More >>
Conway's Main Street bridge will be closed for repairs in early 2019. The only question is how long the bridge will be out of commission. Two representatives from the S.C. Department of Transportation updated Conway City Council this week on the state’s plans to improve the bridge.More >>
Coast RTA’s Twelfth Annual Coats 4 Kids campaign is underway throughout Horry County. Each year, Coast RTA accepts donations of new and gently used, coats, sweaters, blankets and other items to assist in keeping children and adults warm during the winter months.More >>
A panhandling and solicitation complaint at a Walmart parking lot has led to the capture of a man wanted for multiple violent crime warrants from the Conway Police Department, according to a MBPD incident report.More >>
The city has added enhancements to Carver Street like LED lights, bike lanes, landscaped medians and more street parking after residents voiced their concerns and made suggestions to city officials. The updates are between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the fidget spinners in question were not recommended for kids, according to the Public Interest Research Group.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
A South Carolina lawmaker has been arrested and charged following an altercation between himself and a fellow lawmaker, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
