Work on Conway's Main Street bridge scheduled for early 2019

From WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com:

Conway's Main Street bridge will be closed for repairs in early 2019.

The only question is how long the bridge will be out of commission.

Two representatives from the S.C. Department of Transportation updated Conway City Council this week on the state’s plans to improve the bridge.

Council members have fretted since they learned that retrofitting the structure could take as long as three months to complete. City officials said they are hoping the timeframe of the closure will be closer to six weeks. They expect to assess heavy damages if the bridge’s contractor doesn’t meet the designated timeframe. The project has not gone out for bids.

Stacey Johnson and Rebecca Breland told council on Monday that the firm date to start the work is Jan. 2, 2019. That date was chosen to interfere as little as possible with heavy tourist traffic.

The duo said workers will be doing a hydrogen demolition of the bridge that will take one to one and one-half inches off of the deck. They will come behind that and put a latex layer over it, let that cure and restripe it, which will make it like new.

They plan to use epoxy on the curb, railing and sidewalks. Epoxy crack injections will be used to repair any problems with the concrete.

Breland said the work is expected to add another 15 years to the bridge’s deck, and if they don’t retrofit it there will be load restrictions in the future.

The methods they plan to use are relatively new to South Carolina, she said, adding that she knows of only one or two companies out of Virginia that do the work so they aren’t expecting many bids.

A good deal

In other business, Conway City Council unanimously approved the annexation and rezoning needed for the “810” entertainment complex to locate in Conway, just across from Coastal Carolina University.

Council also agreed to give owner Michael Siniscalchi an estimated $227,000 in tax and fee breaks over five years to entice him to come to Conway.

Mary Catherine Hyman broke down the savings as:

• $12,500 for one year, which is one-half the cost of his water and sewer;

• $12,000, a one time cost for a building permit;

• $12,500 over five years for business licenses;

• $90,000 over five years in hospitality taxes; and

• $100,000 over five years in property taxes.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy says the city isn’t actually losing anything, but will get some money that it wouldn’t have gotten if the entertainment complex didn’t come to Conway.

Councilman Tom Anderson said he isn’t too worried about the money.

The new business will feature billiards, darts, shuffleboard, basketball, air hockey, bowling, skeeball and other non-electronic games as well as a restaurant and bar.

Read the original article on MyHorryNews.com.

© Copyright 2017 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc., 2510 N. Main Street Conway, SC