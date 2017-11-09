Coast RTA Announces Its Annual Coats Drive for Needy Children

Below is a news release from Coast RTA about their annual Coast 4 Kids campaign. WMBF News is a proud sponsor of this program.

Conway (SC) – October 23, 2017 -- Coast RTA’s Twelfth Annual Coats 4 Kids campaign is underway throughout Horry County. Each year, Coast RTA accepts donations of new and gently used, coats, sweaters, blankets and other items to assist in keeping children and adults warm during the winter months. In the past, Coast RTA has distributed more than 1,500 items to those in need during the holiday season.

In celebration of its 12th year and with the 2017 Coats 4 Kids launch, Coast RTA is seeking the community’s support with donations (either winter items or funds to purchase items) or through businesses, churches or other organizations serving as designated collection sites.

Items will be collected until November 29, 2017 for the Coats 4 Kids event. As of this announcement, confirmed Coats for Kids drop off locations include:

Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N Oak Street, Myrtle Beach;

Myrtle Beach City Services Building, 921 N Oak Street, Myrtle Beach;

Myrtle Beach City Hall, 937 Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach;

Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center, 1101 N Oak Street, Myrtle Beach;

Chapin Library, 400 14th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach;

Horry County Government Building, 1401 Third Avenue, Conway;

Conway Chamber of Commerce, 203 Main Street, Conway;

Conway Recreation Center, 1515 Mill Pond Road, Conway;

Conway Cleaners, 1510 3rd Avenue, Conway; and,

Coast RTA Terminal, 1418 Third Avenue, Conway.

In addition, Coats 4 Kids drop off boxes are located within all of the Horry County Goodwill locations:

Goodwill – Carolina Forest, 2164 Oakheart Rd, Myrtle Beach;

Goodwill – Conway, 2913 Church Street, Conway;

Goodwill – Longs, Hwy 905, Longs;

Goodwill – Murrells Inlet, 3655 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet;

Goodwill – North Myrtle Beach, 3336 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach; and,

Goodwill – Surfside Beach, 127 Loyola Drive, Surfside Beach.

If making a coat donation for Coats 4 Kids at a Goodwill location, please mention that the donated coats are for Coast RTA’s Coats 4 Kids and not a Goodwill donation.

Corporate Sponsorship levels are tailored to the coat theme and vary from $1,500 for the Red Coat (Premier) Sponsor to the Brown Coat (Bronze) Sponsor at $250. Individuals and families may also contribute funds as Scarves & Mittens Sponsors. In addition to financial sponsorships, new and gently used children’s coats are being collected. Funds raised through sponsorships and donations are used to purchase new coats for the annual Coats 4 Kids drive.

Collected items will be distributed from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at the Coast RTA Terminal, 1418 Third Avenue, Conway, South Carolina. For campaign details or to participate as a business/organization, contact Ericka Hill at 843.488.6063 or at ehill@coastrta.com.

About Coast RTA.

Founded in 1983, the Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, dba as Coast RTA, is dedicated to providing safe, reliable and consistent transit service to Horry and Georgetown Counties through its fixed routes, paratransit services and mobility services for those with disabilities (Americans with Disabilities Act 1990). Averaging more than 36,000 trips per month, Coast RTA provides critical links to jobs, medical services, entertainment venues and numerous other destinations for residents and tourists of the Grand Strand area.

For more information including additional route, schedule and fares information, call 843-488-0865 or visit the website www.RideCoastRTA.com. Become a Coast RTA fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CoastRTA. Coast RTA passengers are encouraged to track their buses in real-time or plan their trips with the Coast RTA Ride Tracker. The Coast RTA APP is FREE and may be downloaded at the Google Play Store, the Apple APP Store or by visiting CoastRTARideTracker.com.