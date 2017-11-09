Panhandling complaint at Walmart leads to capture of man wanted by the Conway Police Department

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A panhandling and solicitation complaint at a Walmart parking lot has led to the capture of a man wanted for multiple violent crime warrants from the Conway Police Department, according to a MBPD incident report.

Upon arriving at the Walmart on 541 Seaboard Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, police found two men asleep in a silver Honda sedan. Police became suspicious after the name and date of birth provided by one of men revealed no information when run through police databases. Additionally, the man told police he was 21, but the birthdate that he gave would have made him 20.

A finger print reader brought on scene confirmed the man’s true identity, the report says. It was discovered that Darrell Reginald Gowans, 30, had violent crime warrants from the Conway Police Department. Gowans was also listed as wanted by the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia.

Gowans faces charges of armed robbery, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, ordinance/sleeping in a motor vehicle, giving false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice.

The other man was released after providing valid identification.

Gowans is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

