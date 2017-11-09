FIRST ALERT: Thursday expected to bring rain, colder temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thursday isn’t just rainy, it’s colder than Wednesday morning! Thursday will start off cold and wet, with a steady soaking rain throughout the morning commute and into the afternoon. Rain will taper off by the afternoon hours, but mist and drizzle is expected to linger throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to be into the middle and upper 50’s by Thursday afternoon.

Skies clear overnight and sunshine returns by Friday as temperatures briefly rebound into the lower 60’s. Another shot of chilly weather arrives Friday night with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 30’s inland and middle to upper 30’s across the Pee Dee. Saturday is shaping up to be the chilliest temperatures so far this season. Areas of frost are likely away from the beaches by Saturday morning.

