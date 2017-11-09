Duplin Winery to host wine tasting event to benefit Team First Book, Horry County

Thursday isn’t just rainy, it’s colder than Wednesday morning! Thursday will start off cold and wet, with a steady soaking rain throughout the morning commute and into the afternoon.More >>
Duplin Winery Is sponsoring a wine tasting event on Nov. 9 from 6:30 p.m until 9 p.m. to benefit Team First Book, Horry County, according to a press release. Team First Book, Horry County is a local organization of a national non-profit that raises money to buy new books for needy children.More >>
A Dillon police officer and a trainee suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Wednesday night.More >>
While food trucks are now allowed in Myrtle Beach, the city still hasn't seen any open for business.More >>
One person was injured after a mobile home caught fire in the Garden City area Wednesday night.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
