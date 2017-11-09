Duplin Winery to host wine tasting event to benefit Team First Book, Horry County

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Duplin Winery Is sponsoring a wine tasting event on Nov. 9 from 6:30 p.m until 9 p.m. to benefit Team First Book, Horry County, according to a press release.

Team First Book, Horry County is a local organization of a national non-profit that raises money to buy new books for needy children. Tickets are $20. For the price of admission, participants can enjoy wine offerings, food and live music. Silent ticket auction items will also be available, the press release states.

Duplin Winery is located at 4650 U.S. 17 Ave South in North Myrtle Beach.

For more information, contact Kortnee Crumpler at 843-424-6578 or Joan Grimmett at 843-283-0514.

