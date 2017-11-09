Restaurant Scorecard: Two perfect scores in The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From burritos to birthday cakes and seafood, we have you covered for the weekend with our Restaurant Scorecard.

Captain D's Seafood Restaurant at 118 Loyola Drive in Myrtle Beach is first on this week's list. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave the eatery an 88 out of 100.

The report states the restaurant lost points for not having a certified person in charge at the establishment, and for some food stored at improper temperatures and for not cooling properly.

Inspectors took a picture of what they said was food improperly stacked to allow for proper cooling methods, and they took another picture they say shows that the walk-in cooler's temperature was improper.

Coccadotts Cake Shop at 106 Sayebrook Pkwy., in Myrtle Beach has more than 30 flavors of gourmet cupcakes and plenty of other treats. Inspectors gave them an 88 out of 100.

Inspectors took off points for not having a certified person in charge at the establishment. They also found food splatter and build-up inside and outside of a microwave and in the prep area. According to the report, a wall behind the hand sink in the restroom was listed as needing repair.

If you're headed to The Market in Common in Myrtle Beach, two spots got a score of 100 recently.

Looking for chips and tacos? Nacho Hippo at 1160 Farrow Pkwy, got a perfect score this time. That was upgraded from a score of 95 from their previous inspection last month, when inspectors took off points for food stored at improper temperatures and a drawer that wasn't closing properly.

Also at The Market Common, King Greet Grille at 3040 Howard Ave., got a recent 100. That was up from an 88 two days prior, when inspectors said they did not find a certified person in charge and they took off points for food being stored at improper temperatures.

Each restaurant is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

