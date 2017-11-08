Hawaii woman reunites with long lost father in North Myrtle Beac - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hawaii woman reunites with long lost father in North Myrtle Beach

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Sandy Lung will reunite with her father Nov. 18. (Source: Edie Roberts Jett via GoFundMe) Sandy Lung will reunite with her father Nov. 18. (Source: Edie Roberts Jett via GoFundMe)
The pair reunited on Saturday, November 18 (Source: Ashley Roberts) The pair reunited on Saturday, November 18 (Source: Ashley Roberts)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Hawaii woman reunited with her long lost father who she hadn't seen in 60 years in North Myrtle Beach Saturday.

Sandy Lung, 60, hasn’t seen her father Raymond Roberts, 80, since she was four months old. Lung was born in Taiwan. Lung’s mother had her with Roberts when he was there with the Navy. Roberts says he had to leave Lung and her mother four months after Lung was born for Navy purposes.

Lung believed the man who raised her was her biological father, but she later found out that wasn’t true.

When she was about 10, she started becoming curious as to who her biological father was. She found a photo of her as a baby. The photo had Lung’s mother, and Lung was sitting on the lap of a man, but the man’s face was cut out of the photo. The man was Roberts.

Lung did some digging for years. She didn’t find out much because she didn’t even have her father’s name. Her mother only knew him as the name she called him in her Taiwanese language.

Eventually, through extensive digging online, Lung found out Roberts was living in North Myrtle Beach.

She gave him a call after she found out about his whereabouts.

“When I heard his voice, he said, ‘Hello?’ I said, ‘Daddy?’ And a chill went through me from the top of my head through my whole body,” Sandy Lung said. “I knew it was him. My whole body shook.”

Roberts says he can’t believe this happened.

“I never thought I’d ever see her again,” Raymond Roberts said.

He’s also happy this happened, although in the past, he didn’t tell people about his daughter.

“It was a miracle,” he said. “You know? It really was. I couldn’t believe it. I just don’t know how to believe it, you know? It’s really something.”

Lung says she and Roberts have been talking on the phone ever since they reunited in September via telephone. They plan on reuniting in person Nov. 18 when she will fly from Hawaii to North Myrtle Beach.

Lung says even though the ticket has been booked, she will still be struggling financially from this trip, especially because during her 16 days in North Myrtle Beach, she won’t be receiving any pay from work.

In order to help with finances, Lung’s second cousin Edie Jett has started a GoFundMe page. If you’d like to donate, click here

