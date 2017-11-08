SCHP: Dillon police officer, trainee injured in crash

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon police officer and a trainee suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Wednesday night.

According to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. The driver of a car pulled out from a driveway and onto Radford Boulevard.

The driver of an oncoming truck swerved to miss the car. That led the officer to swerve to avoid hitting the truck, Jones said.

He added the officer’s patrol vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Both the officer and the trainee were taken to McLeod Dillon for treatment.

Jones said the driver of the car left the scene and troopers continue to investigate.

