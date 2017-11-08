One injured in mobile home fire in Garden City area

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured after a mobile home caught fire in the Garden City area Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Jerry Howerton with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue, a call came in at 7:49 p.m. for a fire at a single-wide mobile home on Mimosa Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found one injured person, Howerton said. He added the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries while getting out of the mobile home.

Howerton said the injured person was the only one home at the time the fire started.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

