One injured in mobile home fire in Garden City area

While food trucks are now allowed in Myrtle Beach, the city still hasn't seen any open for business.More >>
While food trucks are now allowed in Myrtle Beach, the city still hasn't seen any open for business.More >>
One person was injured after a mobile home caught fire in the Garden City area Wednesday night.More >>
One person was injured after a mobile home caught fire in the Garden City area Wednesday night.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration has new guidelines for travelers to keep in mind as they pack their suitcases for holiday travel.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration has new guidelines for travelers to keep in mind as they pack their suitcases for holiday travel.More >>
Since neither candidate had more than 50 percent of the total vote, there will be a runoff between John Rhodes and Brenda Bethune on Nov. 21.More >>
Since neither candidate had more than 50 percent of the total vote, there will be a runoff between John Rhodes and Brenda Bethune on Nov. 21.More >>
After the Charleston church shooting in 2015, the Pawleys Island Community Church reached out to Jim Coggin, a retired Army officer, to help develop a safety plan.More >>
After the Charleston church shooting in 2015, the Pawleys Island Community Church reached out to Jim Coggin, a retired Army officer, to help develop a safety plan.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is to appear for jury duty in downtown Chicago.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is to appear for jury duty in downtown Chicago.More >>
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.More >>
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>