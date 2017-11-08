Pawleys Island church’s ‘Life Safety Team’ works to ensure safety of parishioners

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - After the Charleston church shooting in 2015, the Pawleys Island Community Church reached out to Jim Coggin, a retired Army officer, to help develop a safety plan.

That's when the "Life Safety Team" was born.

More than a year in the making, the Pawleys Island Community Church has been strategically designing a plan of action to make sure violence like what happened in Charleston or Texas doesn't happen again.

"We just knew we needed to do something," said Don Williams, pastor of Pawleys Island Community Church. "We're a family, so just like any good dad would want to have his family protected, we just wanted to make sure we had something in place where we could hopefully deter anything like Mother Emmanuel from ever taking place here in Pawleys Island."

That led Williams to meet with Coggin and ask for help.

"We're CPR qualified and AED qualified through the American Heart Association," Coggin said. "Midway Fire Rescue did that training for us. It also is training involved in awareness of indicators, disruptive to a service."

A team of 30 is trained to prepare for active shooter situations as well.

"We prepare ourselves for these scenarios and we take them very seriously," said Coggin.

"It's a big relief for us, especially on the tail end of what happened last week at Sutherland Springs, where that is on people's minds now," said Williams. "People here at our church know that we've got something in place. We've got people here that are watching out for us."

Coggin said two off-duty Georgetown County deputies attend church services and events, and are in contract with the church.

He doesn't know if the Life Safety Team has dissuaded any bad actors, but he maintains it's been a peaceful worship environment for the past year.

