Pawleys Island church’s ‘Life Safety Team’ works to ensure safety of parishioners

The Transportation Security Administration has new guidelines for travelers to keep in mind as they pack their suitcases for holiday travel.More >>
Since neither candidate had more than 50 percent of the total vote, there will be a runoff between John Rhodes and Brenda Bethune on Nov. 21.More >>
After the Charleston church shooting in 2015, the Pawleys Island Community Church reached out to Jim Coggin, a retired Army officer, to help develop a safety plan.More >>
They want the goods but don't want to pay the price. Check out these shoplifters on the run in this week's Horry County Suspect Search.More >>
The popular Banditos restaurant will be returning to the site that it previously called home.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Several flyers with the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” were found posted around the Coastal Carolina University campus; the papers were not approved by the school and were removed, per the university’s policy.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
