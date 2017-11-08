FIRST ALERT: Miserable Thursday morning commute on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Chilly and damp weather turns even wetter for early Thursday before another round of colder weather arrives for the weekend.

Clouds, mist and drizzle will continue through the night with rain arriving and turning more widespread after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off raw and wet with a steady, soaking rain through the morning commute and into the early afternoon. No widespread heavy rain is expected, but wet roads and some ponding of water on the roads will be likely at times.

Rain will gradually taper off by the afternoon hours, but mist and drizzle will linger at times into the early evening hours. Temperatures will once again be chilly as they struggle into the middle and upper 50s by afternoon.

Sunshine returns by Friday as temperatures briefly rebound into the lower 60s.

Another shot of chilly weather arrives Friday night and Saturday and is shaping up to be the chilliest temperatures so far this season. Friday night readings will drop into the lower and middle 30s inland and middle to upper 30s across the Pee Dee. Areas of frost are likely away from the beaches by Saturday morning.