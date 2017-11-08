WMBF Investigates: Breaking down the Myrtle Beach mayoral votes

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
No candidate for Myrtle Beach mayor won more than half of the vote in any of the city’s 13 voting precincts. Brenda Bethune and John Rhodes will go head to head in a runoff on November 21. WMBF Investigates analyzed Tuesday’s votes to see where the two candidates may be able to pick up support.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>
The three open seats on the Conway City Council will be filled by two incumbents and one fresh face.More >>
Brendon Barber has won the Georgetown mayoral race beating County Council Member Ron Charlton.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.More >>
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.More >>
Several flyers with the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” were found posted around the Coastal Carolina University campus; the papers were not approved by the school and were removed, per the university’s policy.More >>
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
