Banditos coming to beach club being built on restaurant’s former site

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A rendering shows the new beach club coming to Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. (Source: CPC Oceanfront, LLC) A rendering shows the new beach club coming to Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. (Source: CPC Oceanfront, LLC)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The popular Banditos restaurant will be returning to the site that it previously called home.

Members of the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation’s board of directors got an update on the construction of the three-story entertainment complex that will be housed at 14th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard during Wednesday’s meeting.

According to board member Chip Smith, who gave the presentation, one of the tenants that will move into this mixed-use property is Banditos, the restaurant that used to sit on the property the entertainment complex is now being built upon.

“Banditos is coming back, which was not originally contemplated,” said David Sebok, executive director of the DRC.

According to Sebok, there was some space within the complex that had not yet been leased. Eventually, new investors in the restaurant business approached the developer about restarting the Banditos brand and putting it back into the site, he said.

Sebok added that Banditos’ popularity helped the new investors decide to reintroduce the concept.

“Banditos was a great addition to the north end there and extended the boardwalk,” he said.

In addition, the 55,000-square-foot complex will be home to Tin Roof, a Nashville-based live music venue that will occupy the entire third floor.

Smith said other tenants include Starbucks and BurgerFi. He added that talks are currently taking place with another national chain about taking up residence.

According to Sebok, the roughly $40 million project is expected to be open by the spring or early summer of next year.

