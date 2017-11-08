Golf carts stolen from Apache Campground

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in recovering several golf carts that were stolen from Apache Campground at 9700 Kings Road, according to a Facebook post by HCPD.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in recovering several golf carts that were stolen from Apache Campground at 9700 Kings Road, according to a Facebook post by HCPD.More >>
The National Spanish Honor Society at Loris High School are collecting shirts to send to Puerto Rico to support victims affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, according to Horry County Schools.More >>
The National Spanish Honor Society at Loris High School are collecting shirts to send to Puerto Rico to support victims affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, according to Horry County Schools.More >>
They want the goods but don't want to pay the price. Check out these shoplifters on the run in this week's Horry County Suspect Search.More >>
They want the goods but don't want to pay the price. Check out these shoplifters on the run in this week's Horry County Suspect Search.More >>
A Nichols man has been convicted of his third offense trafficking drugs, a drug possession charge and two gun related charges, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. James Lamont Arthur, 35, was convicted in absentia after he failed to show up for his trial this week.More >>
A Nichols man has been convicted of his third offense trafficking drugs, a drug possession charge and two gun related charges, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. James Lamont Arthur, 35, was convicted in absentia after he failed to show up for his trial this week.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to keep residents informed by pushing their hyper-reach alert system, which they implemented back in September. The technology is a notification system that alerts those who sign up by email, text, or phone call in the event of emergency.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to keep residents informed by pushing their hyper-reach alert system, which they implemented back in September. The technology is a notification system that alerts those who sign up by email, text, or phone call in the event of emergency.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely on Beltline Road at Old Moulton Road Tuesday morning.More >>
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely on Beltline Road at Old Moulton Road Tuesday morning.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across state lines with a child in the vehicle.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across state lines with a child in the vehicle.More >>