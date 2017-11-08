Golf carts stolen from Apache Campground - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Golf carts stolen from Apache Campground

By Nick Doria, Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in recovering several golf carts that were stolen from Apache Campground at 9700 Kings Road, according to a Facebook post by HCPD.

If seen, contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.  

