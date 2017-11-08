Loris High School students collecting shirts to donate to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Spanish Honor Society at Loris High School are collecting shirts to send to Puerto Rico to support victims affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, according to Horry County Schools.

"I've been really concerned about Puerto Rico and I know everyone has T-shirts so I thought we would do a t-shirt drive and the kids agreed and they came up with a flyer for me and we challenged all the homerooms to bring as many t-shirts as possible so it turned into a little competition,” Spanish teacher Kim Didomenico said.

Students have collected 400 shirts so far with a goal set for 1,000 shirts. The fundraising effort will end at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

