Nichols man fails to show up for trial; convicted of drug, gun charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Nichols man has been convicted of his third offense trafficking drugs, a drug possession charge and two gun related charges, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

James Lamont Arthur, 35, was tried in absentia after he failed to show up for his trial this week. He had previously failed to appear for trial in October, at which point a bench warrant was issued.

The Jury found Arthur guilty of third-offense trafficking cocaine base more than 10 grams, but less than 28 grams; possession of a schedule one to five drug – amphetamines or Adderall; unlawful possession of a pistol; and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Arthur will not be sentenced until he is found, according to the press release. The Horry County Police Department arrested on May 12, 2016 on the charges for which he was convicted.

Anyone with information on Arthur’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

