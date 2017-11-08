Spirit Airlines announces new service to John Glenn Columbus International Airport from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Spirit Airlines has announced a new nonstop service to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio to Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to a press release from Horry County Department of Airports.

The new seasonal nonstop air service will begin on March 23, 2018 and operate four days per week through Nov. 7, 2018.

“Spirit’s continued growth at the MYR is fantastic news for the flying public, but what is most exciting is how Spirit continues to add capacity during our shoulder seasons, said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports for Horry County.

