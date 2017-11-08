Man charged with the murder of Conway cab driver faces new charges of armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man charged in the shooting death of a Conway cab driver on June 26 faces new charges of armed robbery related to a separate incident at the Lancer Motel at 606 North Kings Hwy on Sept. 11, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department records.

Marion Javon Campbell, 24, allegedly shot and killed Dennis Mantel, 66, in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads on June 26.

Campbell was apprehended on Sept. 20 after barricading himself in a mobile home on Ole Larry Circle, off Juniper Bay Road, in the Conway area in a joint effort by Horry County Police, SLED and U.S. Marshals.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 11, nine days before his arrest in the murder case, Campbell reportedly began ringing the doorbell of the motel asking the victim whether there were any rooms available and how much they would cost. After the suspect was allowed into the motel, Campbell allegedly pulled a handgun and demanded money from the victim. When the victim told him that the safe could not be opened, the suspect reportedly told the victim “he has until 5” to open the safe or he was going to kill him, police say.

Another employee opened the safe and handed Campbell two envelopes from inside the safe which he placed inside a trash bag, the incident report states. The suspect then fled the scene in a taxi.

He was booked at the Myrtle Beach Jail early Wednesday morning on charges of robbery/armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Campbell was already behind bars at the Horry County Detention Center, where he was booked on Sept. 20.

