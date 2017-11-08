Man seriously wounded after being shot inside camper in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – An individual shot into a camper Tuesday evening and seriously wounded a man before fleeing the scene, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the shooting incident located behind Franklin Ave. at approximately 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. The occupant of the camper was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been released to another hospital for further treatment. The victim’s injuries are considered to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak to Detective David Williford or Detective Yvette Pitts.

