Lumberton Police identify woman responsible for Dollar General, Family Dollar robberies

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department has identified a woman believed to be responsible for the robbery of two Family Dollar stores and a Dollar General in the city limits of Lumberton last week, according to a press release.

Police say Tyra Watson, 18, robbed the Family Dollar located at 1719 Roberts Ave on Nov. 2 at 6:52 p.m. She then proceeded to rob the Dollar General at 925 Caton Road at 11:46 a.m. on Nov. 4. The Family Dollar, located at 1305 East 5th Street, was also robbed on Nov. 4 at 12:04 p.m.

Watson’s last known address was on Karo Drive in Shannon, North Carolina.

Warrants have been issued for three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and in another unrelated case, one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who knows where Watson is located should contact Lumberton PD at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak to Detective Dereck Evans or Detective Blake Harrell.

