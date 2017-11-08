Lumberton Police identify woman responsible for Dollar General, Family Dollar robberies

The Lumberton Police Department has identified a woman believed to be responsible for the robbery of two Family Dollar stores and a Dollar General in the city limits of Lumberton last week, according to a press release.More >>
An individual shot into a camper Tuesday evening and seriously wounded a man before fleeing the scene, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.
This semester, Southside Middle School is testing out a new online math program, Algebra Nation, in eighth grade math classes to help improve low test scores. Algebra Nation is an online learning resource that helps students master Algebra 1, a key "gateway" to high-growth STEM careers and a key math test for measuring state-wide achievement in math.
Tropical Storm Rina continues to strengthen and now has winds of 60 mph. It is moving north quickly to cooler Atlantic waters and still poses no threat to land.
The Florence Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to the theft of hoverboards from Walmart on 2014 South Irby Street.
The dog's owner says she's unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase that went through multiple East Texas counties.
Investigators said the woman was visiting the park with friends or relatives when she was shot.
