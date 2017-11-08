Myrtle Beach Police encouraging enrollment in hyper-reach alert system

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to keep residents informed by pushing their hyper-reach alert system, which they implemented back in September.

The technology is a notification system that alerts those who sign up by email, text, or phone call in the event of emergency.

Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said alerts can be sent out under the circumstances of a hurricane, a traffic accident that is causing a large traffic jam, or even isolated incidents. If there is an event that is involving one neighborhood, such as a gas leak, information can be sent out to just that neighborhood as well.

The system was put in place in September and Crosby said the department hasn’t needed to notify the public yet, but they have used the system internally. The system has been used within the department to notify members of officer-involved shooting situations.

Crosby said although many people keep up with information through social media, the department realizes Facebook and Twitter aren’t always available. "Our goal is always to increase our communications with those within our city. We realize that many individuals utilize Facebook or other social media needs, but they may not have access to those means throughout the day,” said Crosby, “Typically everyone has their cell phone with them at all times. So, to be able to reach you through a mass notification like a text or a phone call, we get that information to you in a timely manner."

There are 570 people enrolled in the system currently, according to Crosby, and the goal for the department is to get everyone in Myrtle Beach to enroll in this system.

"We’re trying everything that we can to reach you and provide you with information in a timely manner. So, we're encouraging you to utilize these means that we're making available to you,” said Crosby.

Crosby is encouraging citizens to continue to follow the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Facebook, Twitter, their website and the hyper-reach alert system.

To sign up, all you need to do is enter your name, address and contact information. Click here to sign up for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s hyper-reach alert system.

