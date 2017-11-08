Hoverboards stolen from Florence Walmart; police seek man wanted for questioning

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to the theft of hoverboards from Walmart on 2014 South Irby Street.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

