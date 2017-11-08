Hoverboards stolen from Florence Walmart; police seek man wanted for questioning

Tropical Storm Rina continues to strengthen and now has winds of 60 mph. It is moving north quickly to cooler Atlantic waters and still poses no threat to land.More >>
Tropical Storm Rina continues to strengthen and now has winds of 60 mph. It is moving north quickly to cooler Atlantic waters and still poses no threat to land.More >>
The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to the theft of hoverboards from Walmart on 2014 South Irby Street.More >>
The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in regards to the theft of hoverboards from Walmart on 2014 South Irby Street.More >>
At an early age, Keith-Autry Benton knew his life's calling.More >>
At an early age, Keith-Autry Benton knew his life's calling.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>