Conway High football player becoming a leader of men

At an early age, Keith-Autry Benton knew his life's calling.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>
An intoxicated man who was in town for a wedding was arrested after an Uber driver told police the man pushed him into his car and punched him in the back of the head after cancelling the ride he ordered.More >>
The three open seats on the Conway City Council will be filled by two incumbents and one fresh face.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
