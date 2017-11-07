Man arrested for assaulting Uber driver, damaging car after cancelling ride

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An intoxicated man who was in town for a wedding was arrested after an Uber driver told police the man pushed him into his car and punched him in the back of the head after cancelling the ride he ordered.

Police responded to the 6400 block of Kings Highway at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and spoke to the driver, who said he was in the parking lot to pick up a customer, according to the police report. He said when he got there, there was an argument between the offender, later identified as 28-year-old Justin James Cardascia, and his friend. The driver said they asked to cancel the ride.

As the driver drove away from the location, someone threw lit cigarettes in his car, he told police. He got out of the car to get the cigarettes out of his car. The driver said Cardascia then ran towards him yelling, and pushed him into his car, causing a cut on his arm. Cardascia then punched him in the back of the head, the driver said. Cardascia’s friend then pulled him away from the driver.

The driver got in his car and called 911. Cardascia allegedly kicked the door handle, causing it to fly off the door. Cardascia’s friend was then able to calm him down, and they started walking down the road before police arrived.

Police spoke to Cardascia, who police said was intoxicated. He said he was in town for a wedding and he was drinking at the bar with his friends. He claimed that the Uber driver almost struck him with the car when he drove away. Cardascia’s friend claimed nothing happened, and there was just a verbal argument.

Based on the driver’s visible injuries and damage to the driver’s car, Cardascia was placed under arrested for third-degree assault and battery and damage to property, according to the police report.

