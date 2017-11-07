Two incumbents, one newcomer get seats on Conway City Council

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The three open seats on the Conway City Council will be filled by two incumbents and one fresh face.

According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election, newcomer Shane Hubbard received 21 percent of the total, which was 815 votes.

He was followed by council veterans William Goldfinch and Jean Timbes, who had 21 and 18 percent of the total vote, respectively.

Goldfinch amassed 809 votes, while Timbes had 688, according to the unofficial results.

Hubbard’s victory knocked incumbent Randy Alford off the city council He had 14 percent of the vote, getting 534 votes.

