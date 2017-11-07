Incumbents sweep mayoral, council elections in North Myrtle Beach

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>
The three open seats on the Conway City Council will be filled by two incumbents and one fresh face.More >>
The three open seats on the Conway City Council will be filled by two incumbents and one fresh face.More >>
Brendon Barber has won the Georgetown mayoral race beating County Council Member Ron Charlton.More >>
Brendon Barber has won the Georgetown mayoral race beating County Council Member Ron Charlton.More >>
Several voters in Conway were told they weren’t allowed to vote because their address was not in city limits, but it appears this was due to a mix up between the county’s records and the city’s voter rolls. After election workers checked into the discrepancy, the voters were allowed to vote in the Conway city elections.More >>
Several voters in Conway were told they weren’t allowed to vote because their address was not in city limits, but it appears this was due to a mix up between the county’s records and the city’s voter rolls. After election workers checked into the discrepancy, the voters were allowed to vote in the Conway city elections.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Two parents are being charged with murder after a 6-year-old child was found dead from malnourishment.More >>
Two parents are being charged with murder after a 6-year-old child was found dead from malnourishment.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>