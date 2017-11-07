Real estate growing along the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Real estate is thriving along the Grand Strand, from Pawleys Island to North Myrtle Beach and the demand is growing fast.

John Crotts with Iron Gate Associates said buyers are showing more interest in property versus locations and the price to live on the beach can get high.

Now, more people are going away from the beachfront and finding houses between the prices of $200,000 to $400,000 in places where there is so much around them like shopping, eating and recreation.

Most of the people interested in homes are those retiring or some looking for a second home during the winter months.

“We have been getting a lot of calls recently for North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island and some of those areas,” said Crotts.

For years owning beach front property was always about location, but buyers are given so many options to choose from along the Grand Strand that trend is quickly changing.

“The further you go out the prices are better, that's just the way it is and you can typically get a little bit more property with your house,” said Crotts.

Another big attraction that continues to grow has been developments around the Market Commons.

Most homes under construction are also already sold, meaning the demand to buy a home along the Grand Strand is there.

“North Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet, Conway and even Longs, as in people that want property, I think it's a good time to buy an a good time to sell,” said Crotts.

Over the past 35 years more people are traveling to Myrtle Beach now more than ever before.

The boost in tourism can later have a big impact on where those tourists might want to retire down the road.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved

