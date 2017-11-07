One taken to hospital following structure fire at 26th Avenue So - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One taken to hospital following structure fire at 26th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a structure fire in Myrtle Beach that began before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Jonathan Evans, a kitchen fire began at a structure in the 200 block of 26th Avenue South.

He added the structure was 50 percent involved.

Everyone was able to get out of the structure, Evans said. He added one person was transported to the hospital.

