Decision 2017: Live Election Results

LIVE UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS:

(WMBF) - The polls close at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News will be gathering preliminary election results throughout the evening as they come in.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LATEST UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS FOR RACES ACROSS OUR VIEWING AREA.

Click here to view a livestream of our online election coverage. The livestream will rotate through the latest results, and our news team will go live with major results as soon as they are confirmed.

See a list of races and candidates for Horry County here. This story includes links to our Myrtle Beach mayoral debate, and profiles for each city council candidate.

See a list of races and candidates for Florence County here.

See a list of races and candidates for Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina here.

WMBF News will bring you complete election coverage on air and online all day Tuesday. WMBF News will have live on-air updates on major races throughout the evening, and full election coverage at 11 p.m. WMBF News will have live election results online and on Facebook beginning after the polls close.

Visit our Decision 2017 page for more information, candidate profiles and analysis.

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 7:38 PM EST

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 4:52 PM EST
    Several voters in Conway were told they weren’t allowed to vote because their address was not in city limits, but it appears this was due to a mix up between the county’s records and the city’s voter rolls. After election workers checked into the discrepancy, the voters were allowed to vote in the Conway city elections.

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 3:57 PM EST
    A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.

