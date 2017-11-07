Bike and Pedestrian committee discusses future of Market Common, promoting walking to school

Crews have responded to a structure fire in Myrtle Beach that began before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.More >>
The polls close at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News will be gathering preliminary election results throughout the evening as they come in. Find a link to the latest election results and our live election coverage here.More >>
Following the tragic shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas that left 26 people dead, the WMBF News Investigates team reached out to several local law enforcement agencies to find out if their officers provide security at local churches.More >>
If you’ve spent time in the Market Common recently, you’ve likely noticed all the construction going on. On top of new homes, there is also a new park with trials and wider sidewalks. The Myrtle Beach Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee met Tuesday morning to discuss the progress of construction as well as upcoming projects and a new app.More >>
Several voters in Conway were told they weren’t allowed to vote because their address was not in city limits, but it appears this was due to a mix up between the county’s records and the city’s voter rolls. After election workers checked into the discrepancy, the voters were allowed to vote in the Conway city elections.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
