Bike and Pedestrian committee discusses future of Market Common, promoting walking to school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you’ve spent time in the Market Common recently, you’ve likely noticed all the construction going on. On top of new homes, there is also a new park with trails and wider sidewalks. The Myrtle Beach Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee met Tuesday morning to discuss the progress of construction as well as upcoming projects and a new app.

Thunderbolt Park is in the works. It will offer trails for bicyclists and walkers as well as an outdoor classroom and enclosed rest room facilities.

A new Geographic Information Systems based app will show all of the trails in the city.

"It will have many features, one of which is an aerial image of the city limits, we'll be showing the bicycle trails and paths that are within the city limits, said GIS Coordinator Lisa Holzberger.

You’ll be able to zoom in and see pictures with information on the trails as well. You can learn more about the app on GIS Day Wednesday, November 15 at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot from 10 am to 1 pm.

Board member Terry Parker brought up adding mile markers to the trails.

"If somebody was on that woodland path and passed out or was having a heart attack, it would be hard pressed to get an ambulance out there, to tell them where you're at,” he said.

Another topic of interest was how many students walk or bike to Myrtle Beach schools. Horry County Schools currently have 31 school bus driver vacancies. Rough data provided by principals revealed approximately 36 students walk or bike. The committee was surprised to hear that number is so low, but attribute it to a safety issue.

"The sidewalks around the schools themselves might be seen as safe, but how about where the child is walking from,” said board member Kathy Johnson.

Board member Diane Moskow-McKenzie said, “we have to get people excited about doing this, and then provide a safe environment for them." The committee discussed contacting the Myrtle Beach Police Department to see if they would be available to assist in their efforts.

While the committee agrees they would like to move forward in their efforts to encourage alternative methods of transportation, any ideas are still rough at this point.

