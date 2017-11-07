Conway voters allowed to vote after election workers resolve discrepancy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Several voters in Conway were told they weren’t allowed to vote because their address was not in city limits, but it appears this was due to a mix up between the county’s records and the city’s voter rolls. After election workers checked into the discrepancy, the voters were allowed to vote in the Conway city elections.

The voters went to a polling place in the Wild Wing Plantation voting district and were told their home address was not in Conway city limits, reporter Patrick Lloyd found out. But a candidate for city council called the elections office to check into this discrepancy, and they found the voters do in fact live within city limits, so they were allowed to vote.

As of Tuesday afternoon, this discrepancy affected four voters, and while that may not seem like a lot, so far, only 101 people had voted at polling location at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church off Highway 501.

Lloyd was told by election officials that the issue was that the county’s records at the polling location weren’t updated, but after some digging, the county found the addresses of the people who were initially turned away, and found that they were within Conway city limits.

