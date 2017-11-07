Conway voters allowed to vote after election workers resolve discrepancy

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
The polls close at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News will be gathering preliminary election results throughout the evening as they come in. Find a link to the latest election results and our live election coverage here.More >>
Several voters in Conway were told they weren’t allowed to vote because their address was not in city limits, but it appears this was due to a mix up between the county’s records and the city’s voter rolls. After election workers checked into the discrepancy, the voters were allowed to vote in the Conway city elections.More >>
A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.More >>
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
