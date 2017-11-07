FIRST ALERT: Drastic weather changes on tap for Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A strong cold front will bring drastic changes to the region through the middle of the week.

A strong cold front just across North Carolina will slowly sink southward into the region through the night tonight. Temperatures ahead of the front will remain mild through the evening and most of the night, but scattered showers and a downpour or two will be possible in some areas.

By daybreak Wednesday, the cold front will be pushing south of our region, and much cooler weather will be filtering in. Morning temperatures on Wednesday will range from the middle 50s inland to the upper 50s at the beach and will likely be the mildest temperatures of the day. As the cooler air continues to move in, temperatures will hold steady or slowly fall through the day. In addition, moisture lingering behind the front will produce cloudy skies and a few light showers through the day along with some times of mist and drizzle.

The weather pattern will not change much at all on Thursday with cloudy skies holding firm and a lingering risk of light showers, mist and drizzle along with daytime temperatures stuck in the 50s to near 60.