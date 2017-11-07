Drugs seized, five arrested during raid at Myrtle Beach motel - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Drugs seized, five arrested during raid at Myrtle Beach motel

Five were arrested during a raid Tuesday morning at a Myrtle Beach motel. (Source: Tara Bellamy) Five were arrested during a raid Tuesday morning at a Myrtle Beach motel. (Source: Tara Bellamy)
Clockwise from top left: Deeanitray Graham; Candy Hunt; Emily McIntyre; Falon Schultz; and Dietrick Smith (Source: JRLDC) Clockwise from top left: Deeanitray Graham; Candy Hunt; Emily McIntyre; Falon Schultz; and Dietrick Smith (Source: JRLDC)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Five suspects were arrested, and drugs, cash and a gun were confiscated after two search warrants were executed early Tuesday morning at the Sea Banks Motel in Myrtle Beach.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, a .38-special revolver, 6.5 grams of cocaine, one gram of heroin, 22 grams of marijuana and $500 in cash were all seized when the search warrants were issued at the motel, located at 2200 S. Ocean Blvd.

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Dietrick Justin Smith was charged with distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of heroin, distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Emily Rose Nicole McIntyre was charged with possession of heroin
  • Deeanitray Graham was charged with distribution of crack, third offense
  • Falon Schultz was charged with a fugitive warrant
  • Candy Rose Hunt was charged with a fugitive warrant

All five are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

