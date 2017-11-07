WMBF Investigates: Law enforcement presence at local churches

Five suspects were arrested, and drugs, cash and a gun were confiscated after two search warrants were executed early Tuesday morning at the Sea Banks Motel in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Five suspects were arrested, and drugs, cash and a gun were confiscated after two search warrants were executed early Tuesday morning at the Sea Banks Motel in Myrtle Beach.More >>
A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.More >>
A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.More >>
Inmates in half of a housing unit at Evans Correctional Institution are refusing to return to their cells after an inmate altercation, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
Inmates in half of a housing unit at Evans Correctional Institution are refusing to return to their cells after an inmate altercation, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
Following the tragic shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas that left 26 people dead, the WMBF News Investigates team reached out to several local law enforcement agencies to find out if their officers provide security at local churches.More >>
Following the tragic shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas that left 26 people dead, the WMBF News Investigates team reached out to several local law enforcement agencies to find out if their officers provide security at local churches.More >>
A traffic stop by a Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy has led to the seizure of drugs and counterfeit money, according to a press release. The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Turnpike Road Monday evening at approximately 9:00 p.m. after the driver committed a traffic violation.More >>
A traffic stop by a Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy has led to the seizure of drugs and counterfeit money, according to a press release. The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Turnpike Road Monday evening at approximately 9:00 p.m. after the driver committed a traffic violation.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>