Inmates at Bennettsville prison refusing to return to cells after altercation, SCDC confirms

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Inmates in half of a housing unit at Evans Correctional Institution are refusing to return to their cells after an inmate altercation, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The SCDC is actively responding to the inmate altercation that occurred at the prison in Bennettsville, said Jeffrey Taillon with the SCDC. Department of Corrections staff are responding to return the inmates to their cells.

All other housing units at Evans Correctional Institution are secured, and there is no threat to the public, Taillon said.

