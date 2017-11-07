3 inmates, 2 employees injured after altercation at Bennettsville prison; facility now fully secured

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Three inmates were injured during an altercation at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Two employees suffered minor injuries while responding to the incident. The facility is now fully secured, authorities confirmed.

Inmates in half of a housing unit at Evans Correctional Institution refused to return to their cells after an inmate altercation, according to the SCDC. Three inmates were injured; two were treated on-site, and one was transported for outside medical attention, Taillon said.

The SCDC actively responded to the inmate altercation that occurred at the prison, said Jeffrey Taillon with the SCDC. Department of Corrections staff responded to return the inmates to their cells. While no employees were assaulted during the altercation, two employees suffered minor injuries when responding to the incident.

All other housing units at Evans Correctional Institution were secured, and there is no threat to the public, Taillon said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.