Drugs, counterfeit money seized by Darlington County Sheriff's Office following traffic stop

Inmates in half of a housing unit at Evans Correctional Institution are refusing to return to their cells after an inmate altercation, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
Inmates in half of a housing unit at Evans Correctional Institution are refusing to return to their cells after an inmate altercation, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
A traffic stop by a Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy has led to the seizure of drugs and counterfeit money, according to a press release. The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Turnpike Road Monday evening at approximately 9:00 p.m. after the driver committed a traffic violation.More >>
A traffic stop by a Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy has led to the seizure of drugs and counterfeit money, according to a press release. The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Turnpike Road Monday evening at approximately 9:00 p.m. after the driver committed a traffic violation.More >>
Many voters will be heading to the polls after listening to all candidates throughout this mayoral and city council race.More >>
Many voters will be heading to the polls after listening to all candidates throughout this mayoral and city council race.More >>
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic and is the 17th named storm of the 2017 season. Rina currently has winds of 40mph and poses no threat to land.More >>
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic and is the 17th named storm of the 2017 season. Rina currently has winds of 40mph and poses no threat to land.More >>
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>