Drugs, counterfeit money seized by Darlington County Sheriff's Office following traffic stop

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic stop by a Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy has led to the seizure of drugs and counterfeit money, according to a press release.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Turnpike Road Monday evening at approximately 9:00 p.m. after the driver committed a traffic violation. According to the press release, a shotgun was in reach of the driver and the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed a crystal like substance packaged in small plastic bags and three bills of U.S. currency with the same serial number. Cocaine, heroin and marijuana was also recovered from the driver’s clothing, police say.

Three grams of cocaine, a half gram of heroin and one gram of marijuana were seized.

Kendall Austin Grant, 20 of Florence, will face charges related to the possession of the drugs and counterfeit money.

Grant is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

