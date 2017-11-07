Deal Diva: The best things to buy for the month of November

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Consumer experts say timing is everything when it comes to buying certain items during the year. November is a great month for deals with discounts beginning on Veterans Day and gearing up to Black Friday, and it seems TV's and home appliances "fall" to the best prices this month.

Televisions.

If you have had your eyes set on a 4K or Curved TV unit, consider making plans to buy now. It's believed the average prices hits bottom on Cyber Monday. Retailers will make room for newer models, and that includes lots of 4K sets.

According to consumer experts dealnews.com, stores like Best Buy could host some low bottom prices on big and small brand units.

Also, during Black Friday, there are expected to be door buster deals on 40 inch 4K TV's, some as low as $170.



Large Home Appliances.

Look for great deals on refrigerators and other kitchen appliances this month.

According to Dealnews.com nearly one-third of home deals listed last year in November were in appliances and it's reported that high end, side -by- side refrigerators could to drop as low at $750, Retail experts reported last November, some of the cheapest dishwashers were seen at Sears for about $200.

Small Kitchen Appliances.

The prices for small appliances will fall as well. We’re talking about vacuums, blenders, slow cookers and don't forget cookware sets.

Be on the lookout for rebates, both instant and mail-in. Include coffee makers for the deal, stores like Kohl's and JC Penney could be a prime store for top deals on small appliances.



Fitness Trackers.

Getting ahead of those new year fitness goals, the prices for fitness trackers are expected to drop.

According to Consumer Reports, the best prices will likely be offered on Cyber Monday.



According to dealnews.com a couple of things not to buy this month, high end computers, exercise equipment—save this purchase for the new year, when retailers will offer better deals, and toys-- it's said some bigger discounts can be found in December.

