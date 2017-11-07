Harbor Freight Tools announces expansion in Dillon County; expected to bring 500 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Harbor Freight Tools has announced a one million-square foot expansion that is expected to bring 500 new jobs to Dillon County, according to a press release.

Harbor Freight currently employs 650 people at its Dillon facility in positions ranging from managers to warehouse stockers. Work on the new project is scheduled to begin by the end of 2017, with completion expected in early 2019.

“Today’s announcement by Harbor Freight represents progress and opportunity for all citizens, and it is the perfect complement to all the other great things that are going on in economic development in our county,” Dillon County Council Chairman Archie Scott said.

