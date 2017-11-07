Decision 2017: Election Guide

(WMBF) - Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is Election Day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in South Carolina. The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina.

View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here. Results will begin to appear once the polls close Tuesday.

Click here to check your voter registration status and find your polling location in South Carolina. You will need a photo ID to vote. Click here for more information on how to vote in South Carolina.

Click here to view your voter registration status and polling location in North Carolina. Most voters do not need an ID to vote in North Carolina, but if you are a first-time voter or use Same Day Registration, you may need to show an ID. Click here for more information on how to vote in North Carolina.

See a list of races and candidates for Horry County here.

See a list of races and candidates for Florence County here.

See a list of races and candidates for Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina here.

WMBF News will bring you complete election coverage on air and online all day Tuesday. WMBF News will have live on-air updates on major races throughout the evening, and full election coverage at 11 p.m. WMBF News will have live election results online and on Facebook beginning after the polls close.

Visit our Decision 2017 page for more information, candidate profiles and analysis.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.