Election Guide for Georgetown, Darlington, Marlboro, Robeson, Scotland counties

(WMBF) - Below you will find a list of races and candidates in the following counties: Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here. Results will begin to appear once the polls close Tuesday.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in South Carolina. The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina.

Georgetown County

Andrews Town Council

Angela Anderson (Inc.)

Eddie Lee

Veronica McCray

Bradley Prince

Georgetown City - Mayor

Brendon Barber (D)

Ron Charlton (R)

Georgetown City Council

Rudolph Bradley (D)

Tupelo Humes (D)

Marty Tennant (D)

Carol Jayroe (R / Inc.)

Ed Kimbrough (R / Inc.)

Jerry Miller (R)

Pawleys Island Mayor

Jimmy Braswell

Douglas Hooks

Pawleys Island Town Council

Robert Carter

Guerry Green

Leda Hall

Rocky Holliday (Inc.)

Sarah Zimmerman (Inc.)

Darlington County

Darlington City Council - Ward 1

Shelia Baccus

Coleman Cannon (Inc.)

Audrey Dubose-Gore

Hartsville City Council - District 1

Carolyn Goyan

Adlena Graham (Inc.)

Tre Gammage

Hartsville City Council - District 3

Teresa Mack (Inc.)

Trevor McDonald

Lamar Mayor

Darnell Byrd-McPherson

Guy Clements

Lamar Council - Four Year Seat

Sherry Besecker

Lang Howell

Tamron McManus

Society Hill Mayor

Tommy Bradshaw (Inc.)

Michelle Steen

Society Hill Town Council

Denise Douglas (Inc.)

Tammy Gandy

Carolyn Oliver (Inc.)

Darlington Sunday Alcohol Sales

Yes

No

Marlboro County

Bennettsville Council District 3

Tommy Bostick Jr.

Tex Taylor Jr.

McColl Town Council

Brian Blue

Van Carlisle (Inc.)

R.C. Cummings (Inc.)

George Garner

Lynn Izard

Ronnie Mahon

Lisa Price (Inc.)

Jody Shibbs

Robeson County

Fairmont Mayor

Charles Kemp

Bobby Townsend (Inc.)

Fairmont Board of Commissioners

Stein Ellefson

Terry Evans (Inc.)

Sam Hunt

Monte McCallum (Inc.)

Felecia McLean-Kesler (Inc.)

Lumberton City Council District 5

John Cantey Jr. (Inc.)

Sammie Love

James Worley

Lumberton City Council District 8

Erich Von Hackney (Inc.)

Owen Thomas

Maxton Board of Commissioners

Virgil Hutchinson (Inc.)

Donna Locklear

Victor Womack

Pembroke Town Council

Allen Dial

Channing Jones (Inc.) 0 0

Theresa Locklear (Inc.)

Joe White

Red Springs Mayor

Duron Burney

Edward Henderson

Red Springs Board of Commissioners

Latora Ferguston

DeAndre Gillespie

Neal Lea'kes

Murray McKeithan (Inc.)

Elma Patterson

Nekia Shaw

James Tew

St. Pauls Board of Commissioners - District 2

Annie Stephens (Inc.)

Bernard Stewart

St. Pauls Board of Commissioners - District 4

Donna Patterson

McClure Terry Jr. (Inc.)

Scotland County

Gibson Town Commissioners

Belton Chavis

Kenneth Haney (Inc.)

Adam Liles

Myra Tyndall

Laurinburg City Council At Large

James Garby

Roy Guinn

Dolores Hammond (Inc.)

Laurinburg City Council District 1

Mary Evans

J.D. Willis (Inc.)

Laurinburg City Council District 2

Frank Evans

Brian Gainey

George Medlock

Drew Williamson (Inc.)

