Election Guide for Georgetown, Darlington, Marlboro, Robeson, Scotland counties

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
Here you will find a list of races and candidates in the following counties: Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here. Results will begin to appear once the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Here you will find a list of races and candidates in the following counties: Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here. Results will begin to appear once the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Today, Myrtle Beach residents will hit the polls to vote on a new mayor and city council members. Ahead of the election, WMBF News spoke to residents about issues that are driving them to the polls. A majority of those voters said crime.More >>
Today, Myrtle Beach residents will hit the polls to vote on a new mayor and city council members. Ahead of the election, WMBF News spoke to residents about issues that are driving them to the polls. A majority of those voters said crime.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina, and several town councils and school boards are holding elections in Florence County. Here is an election guide for residents of various towns in Florence County, based on ballot information provided by the county’s election commission.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina, and several town councils and school boards are holding elections in Florence County. Here is an election guide for residents of various towns in Florence County, based on ballot information provided by the county’s election commission.More >>
The city of Timmonsville's mayoral election is one day away and voters in the town hope it will bring change.More >>
The city of Timmonsville's mayoral election is one day away and voters in the town hope it will bring change.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.More >>
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>