Suspect Search: On the hunt for two shoplifting suspects

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - They want the goods but don't want to pay the price. Check out these shoplifters on the run in this week's Horry County Suspect Search.

Police say Kyle Carn and three others walked into the Coach Factory store at the Tanger Outlets in North Myrtle Beach and walked out with more than $1,200 worth of Merchandise. The 53-year-old's last known address is on Leadoff Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Rachain Suwanchairop, 48, is also on the loose and also wanted for shoplifting. Authorities say October 25, he and a woman entered the Conway Walmart on Myrtle Ridge Drive and took a drill which she hid in her purse, tools he stuffed in his pants and a wrench he carried under his arm. When confronted by loss prevention, authorities say Suwanchairop dropped the wrench and escaped in a tan Ford with paper plates. Authorities are familiar with Suwanchairop say his last known address is on Shetland Lane in Myrtle Beach.

For another look at these suspects, click here and then click the crime tab.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.