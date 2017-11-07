Horry County Police: Missing girl found unharmed

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A girl reported missing Tuesday morning is safe and unharmed, according to an update from Horry County Police.

Emily Nevaeh McLemore was found about 40 minutes after the initial post from Horry County Police reporting her disappearance.

In a Facebook post around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, police said she was last seen around 5 a.m. At 9:04 a.m., police notified the public she was found safe.

A WMBF News photographer reported a heavy police presence along Fox Catcher Road. At this time it is not clear where or how McLemore was found.

WMBF News will bring you more details as they become available.

