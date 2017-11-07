Conway recognizes first responders who saved two children, adult after their car crashed in Waccamaw River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The City of Conway recognized five members of its police and fire departments Monday for their efforts in saving the occupants of a vehicle that went off a bridge on Hwy 501 and crashed in the Waccamaw River on Sept. 4, according to a Facebook post by the Conway Fire Department.

Two children and one adult were rescued from the vehicle. Horry County Fire Rescue also assisted in the recovery effort.

