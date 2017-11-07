Man cited in crash that killed South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A man has been cited in connection to a crash that killed South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman last month.

Tuan Trinh, 33, was ticketed for failure to maintain his lane. Authorities say Trinh fell asleep at the wheel just prior to hitting Trooper Rebman’s patrol vehicle on Interstate 385 in Greenville County.

Trooper Rebman’s death was ruled accidental.

