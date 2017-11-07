Man cited in crash that killed South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
Here you will find a list of races and candidates in the following counties: Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here. Results will begin to appear once the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A girl reported missing Tuesday morning is safe and unharmed, according to an update from Horry County Police.More >>
The City of Conway recognized five members of its police and fire departments Monday for their efforts in saving the occupants of a vehicle that went off a bridge on Hwy 501 and crashed in the Waccamaw River on Sept. 4, according to a Facebook post by the Conway Fire Department.More >>
A man has been cited in connection to a crash that killed South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman last month. Tuan Trinh, 33, was ticketed for failure to maintain his lane.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
The good Samaritan’s family has lived in the Sutherland Springs area for four generations, and he had numerous friends who went to the church.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
