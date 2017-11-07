Here's what you need to know as you head to the polls today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many voters will be heading to the polls after listening to all candidates throughout this mayoral and city council race. If you are voting in the city of Myrtle Beach, you can find your polling locations below.

Coastal Lane 1 - Horry County Complex, 1201 21st Ave. N.

Coastal Lane 2 - Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street

Dunes 1 - Fire Station No. 5, 804 79th Ave. N.

Jetport I - Fire Station No. 3, 2108 S Kings Highway

Jetport II - Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane

Myrtlewood 1 - Myrtle Beach Intermediate School, 3301 Oak Street

Myrtlewood 2 - Fire Station No. 6, 970 38th Ave. N.

Myrtlewood3 - Myrtle Beach Church of Christ, 4500 Wild Iris Drive

Ocean Forest 1 - Ocean View Baptist Church Student Center, 7202 N Kings Highway

Ocean Forest 2 - Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive

Ocean Forest 3 - First Freewill Baptist Church, 900A 67th Ave. N.

Sea Oats 1 - Gymnasium, First Baptist Church, 4th Ave. N.

Sea Oats 2 - Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Highway 15

Voters also must bring a photo I.D. with them in order to vote. Valid forms include:

South Carolina driver's license

I.D. card issues by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

South Carolina voter registration card with photo I.D.

U.S. Passport

Federal military I.D.

