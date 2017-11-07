Voters talk about issues driving them to the polls

Today, Myrtle Beach residents will hit the polls to vote on a new mayor and city council members. Ahead of the election, WMBF News spoke to residents about issues that are driving them to the polls. A majority of those voters said crime.More >>
A man has been arrested for child neglect after leaving two small children unattended in a running vehicle, according to a Florence Police Department incident report. Zachery Stuart Myers, 19, has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina, and several town councils and school boards are holding elections in Florence County. Here is an election guide for residents of various towns in Florence County, based on ballot information provided by the county’s election commission.More >>
Police are responding to a report of shots fired at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday evening, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.More >>
"Shocked," "stunned" and "great sadness" are just a few words describing the Texas church massacre that killed 26 people on Sunday.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>
