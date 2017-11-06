Runoff scheduled in race for Myrtle Beach mayor between Bethune, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Runoff scheduled in race for Myrtle Beach mayor between Bethune, Rhodes

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Left: Brenda Bethune; Right: John Rhodes (Source: Brenda Bethune/City of Myrtle Beach) Left: Brenda Bethune; Right: John Rhodes (Source: Brenda Bethune/City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A runoff election for Myrtle Beach mayor will be held in two weeks after none of the candidates were able to get more than 50 percent of the total vote.

According to unofficial results, Brenda Bethune and John Rhodes were the top two vote-getters, with 39 and 30 percent of the total vote, respectively.

The runoff election will be held Nov. 21. The results from Tuesday's election will be certified Thursday at 10 a.m. 

For the other three candidates, Ed Carey had 18 percent of the vote, Mark McBride amassed 12 percent and C.D. Rozsa had 1 percent, according to unofficial results. 

Public safety and renovations to the city’s Superblock area were two of the biggest issues the candidates discussed ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The total number of votes for mayor was 5,791, according to unofficial results from the city.

According to information from SCVotes.org, the number of registered voters in Myrtle Beach's 13 precincts is 25,382. That would make voter turnout for the mayoral race roughly 22.8 percent, not including curbside voters. 

For Myrtle Beach City Council, Jackie Vereen, Mike Lowder and Gregg Smith won the three open seats, with 20, 18 and 17 percent of the total vote, respectively.

Incumbent Lowder fared better than fellow council veteran Randal Wallace, who came in fourth place with 15 percent of the total vote, according to Tuesday's unofficial results. 

Wallace was first elected to city council in 2001. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

