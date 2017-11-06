Runoff scheduled in race for Myrtle Beach mayor between Bethune, Rhodes

Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
A runoff election for Myrtle Beach mayor will be held in two weeks after none of the candidates were able to get more than 50 percent of the total vote.More >>
Real estate is thriving along the Grand Strand, from Pawleys Island to North Myrtle Beach and the demand is growing fast. John Crotts with Iron Gate Associates said buyers are showing more interest in property versus locations and the price to live on the beach can get high.More >>
Brendon Barber has won the Georgetown mayoral race beating County Council Member Ron Charlton.More >>
The polls close at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News will be gathering preliminary election results throughout the evening as they come in. Find a link to the latest election results and our live election coverage here.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Voters in Virginia, New Jersey picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
