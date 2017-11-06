Report: Man, 73, uses pepper spray on woman during road rage incident at The Market Common

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A weekend road rage incident at The Market Common led to a 73-year-old man spraying a 31-year-old woman with pepper spray before she threw a brick and struck his vehicle, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. Sunday. According to the woman, she was on her motorcycle in the area of the frontgate at The Market Common. The man was behind her on Ocean Boulevard at the stop light, the report stated.

When the light turned green, the man honked at the woman.

“Before the victim could start to go, the offender began to rev his engine,” the report stated. “The victim was afraid the offender would hit her. The victim stated that she and the offender exchanged words and she told him to go away.”

When the woman drove into The Market Common on Farrow Parkway, the man reportedly continued to follow her. She eventually pulled over near Howard Avenue.

The man got out of his vehicle and started to argue with the woman, according to the police report. He allegedly had a can of mace in his hand and sprayed the victim on the left side of her face. She then grabbed a stick and hit him with it.

According to the report, the woman also threw a brick in the man’s direction. It bounced and hit the passenger-side back tire and rim of his vehicle.

Another person who saw the disturbance came over and tried to help the man. According to the woman, the suspect kept telling her that she “didn’t belong in the neighborhood” and “didn’t work for a living,” the report stated.

The woman took a picture of the man’s vehicle and license plate. Police did a check and got his name and address.

Police went to the man’s house and saw the vehicle, which had a scuff mark on the tire and rim that was consistent with the woman’s story, the report stated.

The man reportedly did not answer the door during the follow-up. A warrant request for third-degree assault was sent, according to the incident report.

