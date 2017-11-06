Report: Man, 73, uses pepper spray on woman during road rage incident at The Market Common

The city of Timmonsville's mayoral election is one day away and voters in the town hope it will bring change.More >>
A weekend road rage incident at The Market Common led to a 73-year-old man spraying a 31-year-old woman with pepper spray before she threw a brick and struck his vehicle.More >>
A new way for you to make your neighborhood or business safer is on the way. The Horry County Police Department will be unveiling a new phone app by Christmas.More >>
Police are responding to a report of shots fired at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday evening, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.More >>
With the holidays quickly approaching, many of our viewers shared their thoughts on the ever-debated question, “how soon is too soon to start decorating?”More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.More >>
