Local pastors address church safety after Texas shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - "Shocked," "stunned" and "great sadness" are just a few words describing the Texas church massacre that killed 26 people on Sunday.

"I was just blown away that somebody would come into a church and do that," said Pastor Michael King of South Strand Community Church. "Anywhere. Not just at a church, but anywhere."

"It just makes you truly reflect about what's happening here at our church," said Pastor Jamie Barfield of Palmetto Pointe Church of God.

That reflection deals with the particular security measures churches are implementing as a precaution. Barfield said a plan has been in place since 2015.

"Because of Charleston, we started putting security measures in place," Barfield said. "Talking to former policemen and we have a few in our church that have really stepped up, really taken control of our security team."

"Usually the people with concealed weapons permits are not the bad guys, they're the good guys," King said. "Those are the people I do want around me."

Timothy Moore is the owner of AP Professional Security. He says he's talked with a local church about a CWP, but suggests more.

"How would you know who the bad guy is?" Moore said. "You got 15 to 20 people in there carrying a weapon and something happens, and 15 people with a gun and you really don't know who is who. That's why my suggestion would be a uniformed armed officer."

Socastee native Keith Stout says he's worried about his safety.

"It really bothered me. It really got to me," he said. "My wife and I sat there and both watched the news all afternoon, just kind of in a state of surprise and shock."

As a man of faith, Stout is confident the days of the dark times are numbered.

"We'll have ups and downs individually as well as a country, and I still think we have better days ahead," he said.

