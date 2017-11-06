Local pastors address church safety after Texas shooting

Police are responding to a report of shots fired at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday evening, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.More >>
Police are responding to a report of shots fired at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday evening, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.More >>
"Shocked," "stunned" and "great sadness" are just a few words describing the Texas church massacre that killed 26 people on Sunday.More >>
"Shocked," "stunned" and "great sadness" are just a few words describing the Texas church massacre that killed 26 people on Sunday.More >>
The city of Timmonsville's mayoral election is one day away and voters in the town hope it will bring change.More >>
The city of Timmonsville's mayoral election is one day away and voters in the town hope it will bring change.More >>
A weekend road rage incident at The Market Common led to a 73-year-old man spraying a 31-year-old woman with pepper spray before she threw a brick and struck his vehicle.More >>
A weekend road rage incident at The Market Common led to a 73-year-old man spraying a 31-year-old woman with pepper spray before she threw a brick and struck his vehicle.More >>
A new way for you to make your neighborhood or business safer is on the way. The Horry County Police Department will be unveiling a new phone app by Christmas.More >>
A new way for you to make your neighborhood or business safer is on the way. The Horry County Police Department will be unveiling a new phone app by Christmas.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.More >>
An email scam that appears to be asking for Netflix customer's personal information is floating around - and here's what you need to know about it.More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >>
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >>